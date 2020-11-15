Betty Lea Buckner
Asheville - Betty Lea Buckner, 90, of Asheville, went to be with the Lord Saturday, November 14, 2020.
A native of Buncombe Co., Betty was a daughter of the late Lowell Edward and Maude Crowder Solesby. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Buckner, her daughter, Florence Buckner Blevins, and 5 siblings.
Mrs. Buckner worked for Broadway Hosiery and Vanderbilt Shirt Co., and she was a member of Woodfin Baptist Church.
Surviving are her daughter, Teresa McMinn; grandchildren, Bobby McMinn (Connie), Xylina McMinn McAbee (Jeff), and Marcus Twitty; great-grandchildren, Felicia Sharpe (Allen), Kelcey Field (Daniel), Cori Wilson (Chris), Kelyn Coleman (Marilyn), McKenna McMinn (Fisher), Sydney Meadows (Tyler), Hagan McMinn, and Laci McMinn; 13 great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Linda Mack.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18 at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, with Revs. J.D. Gipe and Tommy Crowe officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodfin Baptist Church, 55 Elkwood Ave., Asheville, NC 28804.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
.