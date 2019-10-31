|
Betty Lou Daves
Asheville - Betty Lou Daves, 75, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
Betty Lou was born on December 13, 1943, to the late Egbert A. Daves (dec. 1971) and Idella McMahan Daves (dec. 2000).
She is survived by her double first cousin, Bill McMahan, of Leesburg, FL; special friends, Brenda and Elmer Justice, Judy and Howard Earley, Vivian Fulton, and Ruby Wolfe.
Betty was a member of Newfound Baptist Church since May 15, 1955. She will be remembered as a very loving and friendly person who will be missed by all who loved her.
The funeral service will he held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday at Newfound Baptist Church with Pastor Bradley Johnson and the Rev. Charles Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Her family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Newfound Baptist Church, 2605 New Leicester Highway, Leicester, NC 28748.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019