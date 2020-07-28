1/1
Betty Lou Holland King
1934 - 2020
Betty Lou Holland King

Asheville - Betty Lou Holland King, 85, of Asheville, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020.

A native of Haywood Co., Betty was a daughter of the late Eston and Margaret Cagle Holland. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Allen (Fred) King.

Mrs. King was an active member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.

Surviving are her daughter, Cyndi Williams (Steve); son, Donald E. King (Carlee); grandson, David E. King (Jessica), granddaughter, Megan C. Hoopingarner (Brett), special grandchildren Siera Williams, Spencer Williams, Brittany Price, Eric Wilson; and nine great grandchildren.

Graveside services for Mrs. King will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, with Rev. Fr. Dean Cesa officiating.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
