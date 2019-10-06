|
Betty Louise Holcombe Lawrence
Asheville - Betty Louise Holcombe Lawrence, 93, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2019, at the WNC Baptist Retirement Home.
She was born in Burnsville, the third child of the late Lee and Pansy Holcombe, but had lived most of her life in Asheville. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert "Bob" Lawrence, her sister Marie Watts, and her brother, Kenneth "Bud" Holcombe.
She was co-owner along with her husband of Bob Lawrence Power Equipment for 45 years. She was a member of West Asheville Baptist Church. Her faith and family were the most important things in her life. She was very active in her church in her younger years. Her husband and children could not have had a better wife and mother.
She lived her faith and showed everyone around her how they were more important than she was. She was a wonderful cook and always had enough food to feed as many people as Robert would bring home with him. She loved to bake and with Robert being a diabetic she made many pound and rum cakes and was always giving them away. She loved to go antiquing and her home was adorned with her wonderful finds.
Surviving are her sons, Robert C. Lawrence, Jr. (Bee) of Asheville and James A. Lawrence (Karrie) of Charlotte; daughter Virginia L. Wilkinson (Lee) of Asheville; grandchildren, Ashley Lawrence, Jake Hall (Julianne), Tiffany Vanerstrom ( Scott), Rob Hall (Caitlin), Bryan Lawrence and great-grandson, James Dillon Hall.
The family expresses their appreciation to Joland Phillips, Hilda House and Vronda King for all of the loving kindness they bestowed upon Betty. They were angels.
There will be a private family service conducted by the Rev. Dr. Stan Welch at a later date at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to West Asheville Baptist Church Legacy Fund, 926 Haywood Road, Asheville, NC 28806.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family and the on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 6, 2019