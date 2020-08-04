Betty Lourine (Butler) Sales
Asheville - Betty L. Sales passed away and heaven welcomed a beautiful angel on 08-02-2020. Heaven now sounds even sweeter. Her love of music, reading the Bible, and family will be cherished forever and we will all soon, very soon be reunited. Service will be Sunday 08/09/2020 @1:00 p.m. at Candler Church 1945 Smokey Park Hwy Candler NC 28715. Following with graveside at New Salem all friends and family are welcome. To place a condolence online please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com
. Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.