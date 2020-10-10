Betty Marion StewartAsheville - Betty Marion Stewart of Asheville died October 1, 2020 at the John Keever Solace Center after a brief illness.Betty 93 was born in Liverpool, England. She graduated from Liverpool College, and after working in wartime England, she made the unusual step of traveling to work in Bahrain where she met her future husband, Robert. She and Robert lived in New York and Texas, as well as in France, South Africa, New Zealand and the Philippines before retiring to Asheville in 1989. She was an avid bridge player and an active member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church and the Beaverdam Run community for many years.Betty is survived by her son, Ian Stewart, of Boulder, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, and her parents Edward Davis and Marion Forrest Davis.A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 219 Chunns Cove Road outside in the gazebo. Burial will take place at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 219 Chunns Cove, Asheville 28805or Brother Wolf, 38 Glendale Avenue, Asheville 28803.