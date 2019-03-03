Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Resources
Arden - Betty Arlene (Snyder) Marra, 93, of Arden, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Universal Health Care, Fletcher.

Born in Watertown, NY, she was the wife of the late Joseph A. Marra, and the daughter of the late Philo and Helen (Miner) Snyder. She was also preceded in death by her twin sisters, Dorothy Cobb and Doris Lowe.

She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Watertown, NY.

Betty was a very social person who loved to play cards and bake.

She is survived by her son, Joseph P. Marra and his wife Lisa M. of Arden; a special cousin, Phyllis Berry of Watertown, NY; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Betty's memory may be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 850 Arsenal St., Watertown, NY 13601.

To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 3, 2019
