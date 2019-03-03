|
|
Betty Marra
Arden - Betty Arlene (Snyder) Marra, 93, of Arden, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Universal Health Care, Fletcher.
Born in Watertown, NY, she was the wife of the late Joseph A. Marra, and the daughter of the late Philo and Helen (Miner) Snyder. She was also preceded in death by her twin sisters, Dorothy Cobb and Doris Lowe.
She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Watertown, NY.
Betty was a very social person who loved to play cards and bake.
She is survived by her son, Joseph P. Marra and his wife Lisa M. of Arden; a special cousin, Phyllis Berry of Watertown, NY; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Betty's memory may be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 850 Arsenal St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 3, 2019