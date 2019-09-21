|
Betty McClellan
Asheville - Betty McClellan passed away peacefully in Asheville on September 17, 2019 at age 89.
Betty Lehman McClellan was born July 14, 1930 in Indian Mound TN to Lorene Smith Lehman and Grover Lehman. While her earliest years were spent there, she often talked of growing up in East Nashville, which is where she spent her formative years. After graduating from East High School in 1948, Betty left her family's home in Nashville and moved to the Secret City of Oak Ridge, lured by the promise of good jobs and a favorable men-to-women ratio. It was there that she met Wayne McClellan, her husband of 53 years. Betty worked as a switchboard operator at the Y-12 plant until the first of the couple's two children was born. Betty then stayed at home to care for her son, Thomas, and later Tommy's little sister, Jennifer (Jeni). Betty returned to "the plants" in the 1970's, after her children were grown, working again in the Telecommunications area. Following her retirement, Betty and Wayne enjoyed traveling around the world (their favorite destination being Australia) before eventually moving to North Carolina to be closer to Jeni and her family.
Throughout her life, but especially in her later years, Betty enjoyed gardening, watching the hummingbirds gather at the feeders in her backyard and playing cards with her friends in her Mooresville, NC retirement village. She will be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother, nurturer and friend to many. She was the friendly voice on the phone who had a kind word or quick quip for all the plant workers whose calls were directed through her wires; she was the nurturing mom who raised her two children with love and patience, always present but never hovering; she was the aunt and neighbor who opened her home to everyone else's children and cared for them as if they were her own; she was the mother that some of Tom and Jeni's friends related to as their own second mom; she was the lovingly indulgent grandmother who kept a lower cupboard drawer stocked with all of her grandkids' favorite snacks and looked the other way when they came back for a second (or third) treat - even before dinner. She was kind, patient, wise and disarmingly funny, even during her final years with Alzheimer's. Despite the disease and its ravages on her short-term memory, she never lost her family's names, her characteristic positive outlook on life, her sense of humor or her beautiful black hair.
Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were the bright lights in her life and she loved them dearly (and they loved her equally in return). Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne and three siblings Marvin, Nancy and Odessa. She is survived by her children, Tom (and Rebekah) McClellan of Hermitage, TN, and Jennifer (and Steve) Warren of Asheville, NC; her grandchildren, Robert McClellan of Cookeville, TN, Candice Reed (and Sean) Kirk of Brentwood, TN, Kyle (and Rocio) Warren of Asheville, NC, and Rachel Warren of Asheville, NC; her two great granddaughters Stella Kirk (Brentwood) and Camila Warren (Asheville); brother-in-law Richard (and Norma) McClellan of Kingsport, TN; along with many dear nieces, nephews and their families who live around the country.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers (or casseroles) friends honor Betty by donating to a charity of their choosing and vowing to be a little kinder to one another and to find the humor in life the way she did.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 21, 2019