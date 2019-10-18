|
|
Betty McKinney
Spruce Pine - Betty H. McKinney, age 88, formerly of Hillcrest Circle in Spruce Pine, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at the John F. Keever Solace Center in Asheville.
Born on September 17, 1931 in Yancey County, she was the daughter of the late Fred Johnson Howell and Pansey Ethel Burnette Howell. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Brown McKinney who passed away in 2007. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Ethel Norman Decker and a brother, Gary Howell.
Betty enjoyed working in her flowers. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Spruce Pine, she enjoyed music and sang in the church choir. She also served as a pianist and organist for the choir. She also enjoyed traveling and had traveled all over the world.
Left to cherish her memories are her son; Mark McKinney and wife Ronda of Asheville; her sisters; Joyce Elliot of Hendersonville, Mary Lou Greene of Marion and Melody Ann Bell and husband, Doley, Jr. of Hendersonville; her brothers; Jim Howell and wife, Mary of Little Switzerland and Ken Howell and wife, Peggy of Burnsville; there are three grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence at the funeral service for Betty McKinney on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 3:00 pm in the Chapel of Webb Funeral Home with Dr. Rocky Branch and Rev. Butch Stillwell officiating. A time to support the family, share memories and receive friends will be on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will be in the Mausoleum at the Spruce Pine Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to; John F. Keever Solace Center, 21 Belvedere Road, Asheville, NC 28803.
The family would like to extend a 'Special Thank You' to the staff of the John F. Keever Solace Center for their wonderful care of Betty.
Webb Funeral Home of Spruce Pine is honored to be assisting the McKinney family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019