Betty McMahan Sheppard
Weaverville - Betty McMahan Sheppard, age 92, of Weaverville, died Friday, May 3, 2019.
Mrs. Sheppard was born August 15, 1926 in Buncombe County where she lived all of her life. Betty was the wife of the late Bruce Sheppard who died in 1972. She was an Interior Decorator and retired from Ivy's Department Store. Betty was a member of Weaverville United Methodist Church. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents, Almond and Frances Lindsay McMahan; and siblings, Edna McMahan DeBruhl, Ann Honeycutt, and Gene McMahan.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Burial will follow in West Memorial Park, Weaverville.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the funeral home.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Sheppard's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 5, 2019