Betty Plemmons Edwards
Weaverville - Betty Edwards, age 78, of Weaverville, died Friday, May 31, 2019.
Her funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, Asheville.
The family will receive friends 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the funeral home.
Due to Betty's love of flowers they will be graciously accepted.
For the complete obituary, go to www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 2, 2019