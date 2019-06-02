Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
Betty Plemmons Edwards


Betty Plemmons Edwards
Betty Plemmons Edwards Obituary
Betty Plemmons Edwards

Weaverville - Betty Edwards, age 78, of Weaverville, died Friday, May 31, 2019.

Her funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, Asheville.

The family will receive friends 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the funeral home.

Due to Betty's love of flowers they will be graciously accepted.

For the complete obituary, go to www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 2, 2019
