|
|
Betty Ponder
Marshall - Betty Loraine Dockery Ponder, 87, gone to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Cleo Payne Dockery. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, James Nelson Ponder; daughter in law, Linda Peek Ponder; sister, Marie Carr and brother Earl Dockery. She was a member of Shoal Hill Freewill Baptist Church.
Mrs. Ponder is survived by her daughters, Karen Heatherly (Dennis) and Cathy Burry (Daniel); son, James Nelson, Jr.; sister, Faye Schindler; brother, Cuman Dockery; grandchildren, James Nelson Ponder III, Denise Lowry, Jessica Daniella Burry and Daniel Nathan Burry and 4 great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Jimmy Nelson Ponder, III will officiate. Burial will follow in the Kirk Payne Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020