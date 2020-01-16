Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Ponder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ponder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Ponder Obituary
Betty Ponder

Marshall - Betty Loraine Dockery Ponder, 87, gone to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Cleo Payne Dockery. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, James Nelson Ponder; daughter in law, Linda Peek Ponder; sister, Marie Carr and brother Earl Dockery. She was a member of Shoal Hill Freewill Baptist Church.

Mrs. Ponder is survived by her daughters, Karen Heatherly (Dennis) and Cathy Burry (Daniel); son, James Nelson, Jr.; sister, Faye Schindler; brother, Cuman Dockery; grandchildren, James Nelson Ponder III, Denise Lowry, Jessica Daniella Burry and Daniel Nathan Burry and 4 great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Jimmy Nelson Ponder, III will officiate. Burial will follow in the Kirk Payne Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -