Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Sky View Memorial Park
Asheville - Betty Rhew Stevens, 88, of Asheville, died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Asheville Health Care.

A native of Buncombe County she was a daughter to the late Joseph P. and Lillian Miller Rhew. She was a member of East Asheville UMC where she served as a former Sunday school teacher and choir member. She was also a member of the ladies quilting program. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Lee Stevens.

Survivors include her sons, Don Stevens of Asheville, and Wayne Stevens (Cindy) of Arden; grandsons, Jon and Andrew; great grandchildren, Sophie and Jet; brother, Ken Rhew of Fairview.

Graveside services will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Sky View Memorial Park. Rev. James Lamb will officiate.

Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 22, 2019
