Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Frazier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Robinson Frazier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Robinson Frazier Obituary
Betty Robinson Frazier

Betty Robinson Frazier, age 94, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020.

She was born in Haywood County, North Carolina and grew up there and in Asheville. She was preceded in death by her parents, G.G. and Elsie Byers Robinson, and her sisters, Geraldine Peyton and Margaret Reno. She was the wife of the late Charles O. Frazier, Principal of Franklin High School 1967-1981.

In addition to raising three children, Betty was a substitute teacher and librarian in the Andrews, N.C. school system. She spent thirty years working in the Macon County school system, retiring as purchasing agent. She loved reading, libraries, cats, picnics, and family trips to Florida, the Rockies, and Myrtle Beach. She was a devoted supporter and dedicated viewer of First Baptist Church of Spartanburg.

She is survived by sons Charles Frazier and spouse Katherine, David Frazier and spouse Melissa, daughter Elizabeth Cook and spouse Leonard, and also by granddaughters Cristine Frazier Pilgrim and spouse Carey of Rome, Georgia, Annie Frazier Crandell and spouse Kyle of Asheville, and Heather Fitzgerald and spouse Shauna of Fuquay-Varina, N.C. Betty's great-grandsons Carey Oldridge Pilgrim and Anderson Owen Pilgrim were among the greatest delights of her later years.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Spartanburg, 250 E. Main St.

Spartanburg, SC 29306 or at fbs.org.

Macon Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be made at :

maconfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -