Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 299-4416
Graveside service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Gashes Creek Cemetery
Asheville - Betty Cole Sorrells, 91, died Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Flesher's Fairview Health Center.

Born in Buncombe County, she was the daughter of the late McKinnley Cole and Grace Spillars Cole. She was a housewife and a loving mother. Mrs. Sorrells was a member of Oakley Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Ray Erwin Sorrells, daughter-in-law, Jane Sorrells, step-mother Eva Miller Cole, sister, Ruth Calabrese and brother, Joe Cole.

Surviving are her sons, Larry Ray Sorrells of Asheville, and Phillip Erwin Sorrells and his wife Waynette Garland Sorrells of Asheville; daughter, Cheri Sorrells Freeman of Asheville; brothers, Herbert Cole, Dale Cole, Mack Cole; sisters, Monica Smith, Obera Currin and Gloria Kennedy; grandchildren, Amy and Matt Sorrells, Shelby Keenan, Dana Anderson, Rachel Ramstedt, Ben and Jesse Freeman; and nine great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Gashes Creek Cemetery with Dr. Billy King officiating. Her brothers will serve as honorary pallbearers on the day of the service.

Memorials may be made to the Autism Society of North Carolina, 306 Summit St., Asheville, NC 28803.

Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road. is assisting with arrangements. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 22, 2019
