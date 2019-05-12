|
|
Betty Thomas Rozzell
Black Mountain - Our Mother, Betty Thomas Rozzell, passed away on May 6, 2019.
She was lovingly called Gran and was a friend to all. Betty was born in Trion, GA on September 20, 1924 to Carlos and Mary Lou Thomas. She was predeceased by her husband, Woodville Grady Rozzell, and her brother, Joel Clayton Thomas.
Left to cherish her joyful life are her children: David Thomas Rozzell (Judy), Terri Rozzell Brooks (Joe), Carol Rozzell Tyson (Joe), Pegg Rozzell and her Grandchildren Amy Behrendt (Trey), Nancy Johnson (Jay), Jeff Owen, Jody Brooks (Tom Groch), Olivia Tyson, Andrew Tyson, Ali Henion (Dave) and Aaron Osteen (Jill). Her five "greats' are Conner Behrendt, Sophie Behrendt, Yates Johnson, Hannah Johnson and Piper Rozzell Groch.
A private burial was conducted at the VA Cemetery on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church in Black Mountain, where for over three decades, Betty taught the Sunday School Classes of 2nd Graders. The family will receive friends in the church sanctuary one hour prior to the service.
Flowers are appreciated. Memorial donations can be made to North Carolina Veterans Writing Alliance Foundation Inc., 30 Crestwood Road, Asheville, NC 28804 and Bethany Christian Services, 142 Airport Road, Suite G, Arden, NC 28703.
Expanded online obituary is located at Harwood Home for Funerals, Black Mountain, NC. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 12, 2019