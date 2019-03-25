Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Betty Williams Obituary
Betty Williams

Leicester - Betty Jo Devlin Williams, 89, of 1049 Alexander Road, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

A native of Haywood County, she had resided in Buncombe County most of her life and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, Dryman Mountain Rd.

Mrs. Williams was a daughter of the late Walter Albert Devlin and Ilah Enulia Wiggins Devlin and wife of Dock Bradley who died January 13, 1981. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Gail Bradley; sister, Doris Plemmons; brothers, Kenneth and Dwight Devlin; son-in-law, Roger Chambers and sister-in-law, Patti Devlin.

Surviving are her daughters, Cheryl Bradley Penland of Hendersonville and Deborah Bradley Chambers of Leicester; grandchildren, Teresa Karn, Angie Chambers and Ken Penland and wife, Stacey; great grandchildren, Chris, Megan, Bodhi, Chloe, Luke and Logan; sister, Annette Lovingood of Candler; brothers, Larry Devlin of Sarasota, FL and Carroll Devlin of St. Cloud, FL; forever fur companion, Jackson and several nieces and nephews including her nephew, Kenny Lee Devlin of St. Cloud, FL.

Funeral services will be held at 11AM Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Lewis officiating.

Burial will be held in Old Bon-A-Venture Cemetery, Old Clyde Hwy, Canton.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Monday at the funeral Home.

To sign Mrs. Williams' guestbook online, please go to "Memorials" at www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 25, 2019
