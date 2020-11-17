Betty Wilson Cobble
With great sadness, the family of Betty Jean Wilson Cobble announce her passing on November 15, 2020.
Betty lived a long and rewarding 94 years. During WWII, at the age of 17, she traveled to Washington DC by train to work at the newly built Pentagon. She later enrolled in Alabama College, State College for Women at Montevallo, but left to marry the love of her life, William Henry Cobble, Jr (deceased). Throughout her life, Betty was dedicated to supporting her church and her community. She was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Fort Payne, Alabama and an active participant of the Apharine Driskill Sunday School Class. She was a longtime volunteer for the American Red Cross, as well as the Magnolia Garden Club. She enjoyed traveling the globe, birdwatching, the occasional sweet treat, and cheering on her beloved Auburn Tigers.
Betty is survived by four children, Suzanne King (Ben) of Huntsville, Alabama, Jeannie King (Russell) of McLean, Virginia, Bill Cobble (Katie) of Fort Payne, Alabama, and Carol Cobble of Asheville, North Carolina; five grandchildren Scott Majure (Jennifer) of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, David Majure (Ramneek) of New York, New York, Melanie Majure (Lorenzo Trefethen) of Napa, California, Sarah King of New York, New York, and Michael King (Carolina) of Stamford, Connecticut; and 4 wonderful great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends, but forever remembered as a loyal and loving Mother, wife, grandmother, great grandmother, and noble friend. We will forever treasure her infectious laugh and bright smile.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community in Asheville, North Carolina, where Betty enjoyed the last seven years.
Due to the current global pandemic, a private family service will be observed. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to The First United Methodist Church of Fort Payne, Alabama or Deerfield Charitable Foundation in Asheville, North Carolina. Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne, AL. was in charge of services. Online guest book www.wilsonfhinc.com
.