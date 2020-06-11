Betty Yvonne Lemmonds Arrowood
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Yvonne Lemmonds Arrowood

Fairview - Betty Arrowood, 75, of Fairview, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Fleshers Fairview Healthcare. Born in Buncombe County to the late Fred and Doris Williams Lemmonds, she retired from Charles George VA Medical Center in Medical Records. She was a member of Oakley Methodist Church and a devoted wife, mother, nanny and friend. Also preceding her in death are a sister, Debra Ogle and grandson, Jesse Robinson.

Survivors include her husband of fifty-seven years, Don Arrowood; son, Tony Arrowood (Tara); daughters, Claudette Jenkins (Dean), Tracy Robinson (Blaine); grandchildren, Kyle Jenkins (Sheila), Sara Arrowood, Kylee Wooten, Madison Robinson; great grandchild, Dawson Jenkins; sister, Penny Lemmonds and nephew, Chris Wilson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family sends a special thank you to the staff of Fleshers Fairview Healthcare for the excellent care she received.

Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved