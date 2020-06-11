Betty Yvonne Lemmonds Arrowood
Fairview - Betty Arrowood, 75, of Fairview, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Fleshers Fairview Healthcare. Born in Buncombe County to the late Fred and Doris Williams Lemmonds, she retired from Charles George VA Medical Center in Medical Records. She was a member of Oakley Methodist Church and a devoted wife, mother, nanny and friend. Also preceding her in death are a sister, Debra Ogle and grandson, Jesse Robinson.
Survivors include her husband of fifty-seven years, Don Arrowood; son, Tony Arrowood (Tara); daughters, Claudette Jenkins (Dean), Tracy Robinson (Blaine); grandchildren, Kyle Jenkins (Sheila), Sara Arrowood, Kylee Wooten, Madison Robinson; great grandchild, Dawson Jenkins; sister, Penny Lemmonds and nephew, Chris Wilson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family sends a special thank you to the staff of Fleshers Fairview Healthcare for the excellent care she received.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.