Bettye Jones Anderson
1925 - 2020
Bettye Jones Anderson

Bettye Jones Anderson, 95, formerly of Black Mountain, passed away Monday afternoon, November 16, 2020, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem.

A private funeral service, for the family, will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with a private burial at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Born May 19, 1925 in Guilford County, NC, Bettye was the daughter of the late Claude Hunter Jones and Mary Gunn Jones. She was a graduate of Avery College in Danville, VA and a retired secretary for her late husband's CPA firm. Bettye attended First Presbyterian Church of Winston-Salem and was a member of the Christ Community Church in Montreat, NC.

She is survived by her son, Hicks "Andy" Anderson, III of Fletcher, NC; daughters, Mary Anderson of Allardt, TN, Barbara Shore and husband, Jim of Winston-Salem, NC, and Libby A. Eifert and husband, Brian of Wenatchee, WA; 19 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and her lifelong friend, Alice Carroll Hundley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hicks Ellis Anderson, Jr.

Memorial contributions may be made to Reliant Ministries FD9548, 11002 Lakehart Drive, Suite 100, Orlando, FL 32032 or online at reliant.org/Anderson.shore

Online condolences may be offered to her family at www.fairfuneralhome.com




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fair Funeral Home Chapel
