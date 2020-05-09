|
|
Beulah Babich
Hendersonville - Hendersonville- Beulah Hensley Corn Babich of Hendersonville, died on Thursday, May 7th, 2020 at The Elizabeth House. She was a native of Henderson County and was born October 1st, 1932 to the late Robert "Buster" Hensley and Rowena Roberts Hensley.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband George Babich; three brothers, John, William, and Frank Hensley; and a sister, Helen Kimzey. Also preceding her in death are her son, Charles Norman Corn Jr.; daughter, Patricia Ann Wishon; and grandson, Arthur Ray Corn, III.
Beulah was a woman of deep religious conviction and love for the Lord, and was a member of Mills River Seventh Day Adventist Church. She loved to garden and was always up for a good treasure hunt. Beulah was a nurturer who was full of love and life, and would pamper you with comfort like no other could. Her heart was more than pure.
Beulah is survived by her children, Jackie Leon Corn, Sr. (Kim), Arthur Ray Corn Jr. (Sheila), Kathy Rowena Corn, and Jerry Wayne Corn (Letha); 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Richard Hensley, Coy Hensley (Ann), and Roy Hensley (Nancy); and a sister, Norma Swayingim (Phil).
A Celebration of Life service will follow at a later date.
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for the family of Beulah Babich
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 9 to May 10, 2020