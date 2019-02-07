|
Beulah Faye Buie
Fletcher - Beulah Faye Buie, 87, of Fletcher, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at her residence.
A native of Madison County, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Eliza Ponder. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Zeb Samuel Buie as well as one son, Bruce Samuel Buie.
Beulah is survived by two daughters, Velvie Patterson (Terry) of Fletcher and Belvie Heatherly (Clifton) of Fletcher; one son, Roy Buie (Cheryl) of Arden; three brothers, Billy Ponder of Colorado, Tommy and Harry Ponder, both of Weaverville; six grandchildren, Christy, Matthew, Angela, Ann, Lee and Brandon; four great-grandchildren, Kyla, Logan, Bryan and Zoey, as well as a special niece, Barbara, who is like a daughter to Beulah.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Shepherd Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6:00-8:00 PM at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian.
A memorial guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 7, 2019