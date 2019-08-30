|
|
Beulah Payne
Marshall - Beulah Marler Payne, 69, of Marshall, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She is the daughter of the late James Buford and Betty Sams Marler. Beulah was a lifelong resident of Madison County and a member of Freeman Gap Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Earlon Payne and three brothers, Barry "Chick" Marler, James "Peanut" Marler and Jack Marler.
Beulah is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Holder and Carolynne Payne; son, James Holder (Crystal); a very special granddaughter, Sarah Holder; sisters, Ruby Carol Marler, Pansy Morris, and Joyce Ann Gibson; brother, Johnny Bud Marlor; and special nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3pm Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverends Jock Rhew and Bud Marlor will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 30, 2019