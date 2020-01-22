|
|
Beverly Fowlie St. James
Arden - January 6, 2020, Beverly F. St. James died 85 years old, peacefully at home in her sleep. She was born Jan 12, 1934 in Wytopitlock, ME to Howard Fowlie and Betty Gunter Fowlie. She is preceeded in passing by her parents, her sister Shirley Sawin, her husband, Alan St. James and her son Howard St. James. She spent her younger years in Wytopitlock, Castine and Freeport ME. She earned a BA in journalism at University of Maine at Orono in 1956. She later moved to New York, NY to continue her new career in the newspaper world. She reported and wrote for The Burlington Free Press and The New York World-Telegram and Sun. She met and married her husband Alan in 1959. They reared three children in Hollis and Floral Park NY. She earned a Masters Degree in Education from Adelphi University and continued her career first as a crafts and reading teacher. She then resumed her writing career as a copy editor at Electronic Products magazine and writing philanthropic newsletters for Schneider Children's Hospital, NY and NAMI Western Carolina, NC. She and Alan retired to Asheville NC in 1996. She is survived by her son Arthur St. James of Far Rockaway, NY and daughter Julienne St. James of Asheville NC, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Throughout her career and family life, she was a Warrior Advocate for the mentally ill, including for those within her own family.
She was kind, funny and genuinely interested in everything.
Her memorial service will be on Saturday, January 25th at Calvary Episcopal Church, Fletcher, NC. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: NAMI Western Carolina (National Alliance on Mental Illness)www.namiwnc.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020