Beverly Galloway
Asheville - Beverly JoDean Scott Galloway
Asheville, Beverly JoDean Galloway, 88, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her home.
JoDean was born on August 7, 1932 in Hydro, Oklahoma to the late Dennis and Thelma Gripe Scott. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edwin M. Galloway Jr., and her first husband, Charles Vernon Adams. She graduated from Hydro High School in 1949, and went on to attend the University of Oklahoma. JoDean was a longtime, faithful member of Abernathy United Methodist Church in Asheville, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, church treasurer, and president of UMW. She acquired her CPA certificate and worked at Andy Oxy Company as a controller until she retired.
JoDean is survived by three sons, Michael Vernon Adams, and his wife, Nancy, of Royal Palm Beach, Florida, Charles Lewis Adams, and his wife, Linda, of Piedmont, Oklahoma, and Steven Jon Adams of Asheville; two daughters, Darla Jayne Freeland of Asheville, and Letha Kay Siegel of Somerset, KY; two sisters, Letha Davis, and her husband Gary, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Betty Austin and her husband, Buck, of Hinton, Oklahoma; two step-sons, Edwin Galloway III, and his wife, Adele, and Davis Galloway, and his wife, Pam; fourteen grandchildren, and twenty three great-grandchildren, whom she loved with all her heart.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Chapel of Faith of Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Candler, N.C. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel of Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Reverends Kelly Crissman and Judy Shook will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers, memoriams may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America
at P.O. Box 758589, Topeka, KS 66675-8589
