Beverly Johnston
Hendersonville - Beverly Johnston, 88, of Hendersonville, died January 2, 2020 at Hendersonville Health and
Rehabilitation in Flat Rock. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Blanche Rieckhoff, her brother William and her loving husband of 55 years, the Reverend Eugene Clark Johnston, Jr.
A native of East Chicago, Indiana, Mimi, as she was known by those who loved her the most, graduated from Hanover College prior to a career as an early childhood educator. A constant and steady companion to her husband; their ministry together spanned over five decades. They served together as missionaries in Yuma, Arizona, at countless Methodist churches around the country and she spent the last 20 years of her career as the Director of the Snow Hill Child Enrichment Center at Snow Hill United Methodist Church in Candler.
She was an avid sports fan always enjoying tennis, Notre Dame football and Duke basketball. She loved the sun, birds and children but most importantly her family. She was the bedrock of her family, graceful and unflappable, and will be missed tremendously. She exemplified in life what the Apostle Paul described as the fruits of the Spirit, love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.
She is survived by her daughter, Sam Johnston, her sons, William Johnston and John Johnston, her grandsons, Joe Johnson, Christopher Johnston and spouse Alicia and Jonathan Johnston and spouse Janice. She is also survived by her three loved and cherished great-grandchildren Cayman, Havana and Joanna.
Honoring her wishes and giving a nod to the fact that she never wished to be the center of attention there will be no formal services. The family wishes to thank all of the kind and compassionate staff members at Hendersonville Health and Rehabilitation for their assistance over the last two months. Mimi loved children and believed they should never suffer; therefore, the family asks that any and all memorial donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
The memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Hendersonville First Baptist Church, with Pastor Steve Scoggins officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 1:45 pm prior to the service in the Church.
