B.F. Davis
Asheville - Byron "B.F." Davis, the Coffee Man, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Solace Hospice Center.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Peggy Ann Davis. He leaves behind his daughter, Mellody Jenkins and husband Steven and daughter, Maedene Davis; grandson, Jason Jenkins and wife Cindy; as well as his great granddaughters, Cassidy and Melia; his current wife, Marcia Davis, and life long friends, Junior and Nancy Stevens of Asheville.
Born in Burlington, Vermont to Dan and Kitty Davis, BF spent his younger years working the family farm and the local milk plant. He then entered the Army where he was quickly promoted to Mess Sergeant and was shipped to Okinawa, Japan during the Korean War.
Back stateside after enlistment is when he met his wife of 56 years and began his career as husband, father and grandfather.
He was an avid lover of bluegrass music, was a Master Mason of 65 years, and was involved with Post #891 and Erwin Hills Lions Club.
He worked for and retired from Standard Coffee Company where he was an Auditor and Route Manager all over West VA, VA, North and South Carolina, with no more than a 7th grade education. He was known and loved by many over his long career as the "Coffee Man" or "Bare Foot".
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday, November 8, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Tim Warren officiating. Burial will follow in Dix Creek UMC Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM Thursday at the funeral home.
His love for children and animals was apparent in his everyday life, so in lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or ASPCA, Attn: Linda Tiramani, 520 Eighth Ave-Floor 7, New York, NY 10018-4195.
