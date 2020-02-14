|
|
Bill Edwards
Canton - As a soft rain fell across the mountains during the peaceful nighttime hours of Monday, February 10, 2020, Bill Edwards, 91, a man who was greatly respected, who always honored his word, who always gave back to his community, and a man who loved his family with all of his heart, departed this life for his eternal journey into his heavenly home.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Bill Edwards will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in the chapel of Crawford / Ray Funeral Home in Canton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 until 2:00 pm. Pastor Clay Morgan and Pastor Gordon Pike will be officiating.
Memorials may be made to Sarge's Animal Rescue Foundation at 256 Industrial Park Dr suite b, Waynesville, NC 28786, or to the Community Kitchen at 98 Pisgah Dr, Canton, NC 28716.
