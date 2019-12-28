|
|
Bill Grider
Asheville - Bill Grider, 86, of Asheville, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at his home.
Born in Weaverville, Mr. Grider was married to the late Judy Robinson Grider and was a son of the late Dorothy Grider. He raced cars locally and was a master tool and die maker with Precision Products Performance Center in Arden.
He is survived by a daughter, Cara Wilson, of Asheville, and a son, William "Bert" Grider, of Durham. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Brennan Wilson, Alexus Wilson, Will Grider, and Sadie June Grider, as well as son-in-law, Michael Wilson, daughter-in-law, Christine Cervino Grider, and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings, Darlene Cole, Bert Grider, and Bobby Gryder. He was also preceded in death by an aunt, Marian Baker, among other aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue, with interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Candler.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the funeral home from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure in memory of Judy and Bill Grider https://ww5.komen.org/. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019