Bill "Tunnie" Hall, Jr.
Old Fort - Bill "Tunnie" Hall, Jr., age 74, of Old Fort, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Memorial Campus of Mission Hospital in Asheville with his loved ones by his side. Born in Mitchell County, North Carolina on July 26, 1945, he was the son of the late Willie "Bill" and Pearl Buchanan Hall.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Seth Hall; three sisters, Naomi Hoilman, Linda Hicks and Carolyn Stewart; one brother, Charles Hall; son-in-law, Tony Moseman; and a special nephew, David "Foot" Hall.
A member and Deacon of Brookside Missionary Baptist Church in Old Fort, Bill was known to be a generous man. He enjoyed traveling to the beach and spending time with his family, which he loved to care for. Always staying busy, he had a special place in his heart for animals. Bill enjoyed feeding and watching his squirrels.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Darlene Laws Hall; two daughters, Patricia Moseman and Sandra Davis; two sons, Matthew Hall (Misty) and Thomas Hall; nine grandchildren, Heather Moseman, Jossalin Davis, Jeremiah Davis, Zackery Saunooke Hall, Justin Davis, Steven Davis, Zachery Dewayne Hall, Ryleigh Blake and Deven Blake; two great-grandchildren, Kharter and Kannon Brown; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Beam Funeral Service & Crematory in Marion.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service with Revs. Bill Wilson, Danny Sprinkle and Steve Beugenhagen officiating. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Community Cemetery in Old Fort.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Old Fort Fire Department First Responders, McDowell County Emergency Services and to Walker Hughes, Troy Harris and Ryan Jones for their life saving efforts; to the staff of Memorial Campus CICU, CarePartners Hospice & Palliative Care, Mission Hospital's Chaplains, St. Joseph Campus 9th floor staff and vascular team for the extraordinary care that they provided both Mr. and Mrs. Hall and his family during this difficult time.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Hall family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website,www.beamfuneralservice.com, or by calling (828) 559-8111.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 21, 2019