Rev. Bill Nelson
DeFuniak Springs, FL - Rev. William Ernest Nelson, age 87, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He was born October 1, 1931 in Arden to Jesse Vernon and Roberta Farmer Nelson.
Rev. Nelson was a resident of Walton County, FL, having moved in 2003 from the Asheville area. He was Baptist by faith and a member of the Park Road Baptist Church of Jamestown, TN. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a Baptist minister, pastoring for over 50 years in Tennessee and North Carolina, and preached many revivals in the Southeast. He served his country in the US Marine Corp and was a veteran of the Korean War. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Rev. Nelson was preceded in death by his father and mother; his wife & mother of his children, Elizabeth Newman Nelson and brothers, Bob, Ralph, Kerm, and Jesse Nelson.
Rev. Nelson is survived by his loving wife, Wynema Upchurch Nelson of DeFuniak Springs, FL; sons, Rev. Randy Nelson and wife Charra of DeFuniak Springs, FL and Jeffery Nelson of NC; daughter, Renee Nelson of Asheville; sister, Patty N. Case of Arden; grandchildren, Chris Nelson, Joshua Nelson, and Stephanie N. Callahan and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in Roberts Memorial Park, Arden.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 - 1:45 PM, Saturday at the funeral home.
Flowers are being accepted.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 5, 2019