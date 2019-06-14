|
|
Bill Osborne
Clyde - William Fulton "Bill" Osborne, 92, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his residence.
He was a charter member of Clyde Lions Club for 70 years having served in numerous offices at both the local club and the district level. Bill was instrumental in the development of the Marjorie McCune Center and had a cottage named in his honor in 2017. He was a United States Army veteran.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at West Canton Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Clyde Lions Club and district Lions.
Memorials may be made to the Marjorie McCune Center, 101 Lions Way, Black Mountain, NC 28711 or West Canton Baptist Church, 75 Lowe Street, Canton, NC 28716
The care of Mr. Osborne has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 14, 2019