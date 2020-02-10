|
|
Bill Owen
Canton - Canton- During the early morning hours of Thursday, February 6, 2020, our hearts were filled with sadness as Billy "Bill" Owen, age 88, a man who has touched many throughout our community with his kindness and his great devotion to his family, multitudes of friends, untold numbers of children, as well as the Town of Canton, peacefully entered his eternal glorious home.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Owen will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Crawford / Ray Funeral Home. Doctor Neil Haynes will be officiating. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Crawford / Ray Memorial Gardens in Clyde.
In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to Pigeon Valley, Patient Activities, 100 Silver Bluff Village, Canton, NC 28716.
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for the Owen family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020