Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
125 South Avenue
Swannanoa, NC 28778
Bill Penley Sr.


1933 - 2020
Bill Penley Sr. Obituary
Bill Penley, Sr.

Bill Penley, Sr., age 86, of Asheville, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was born on February 18, 1933 in Buncombe County to the late Henry Penley and Nancy Owenby Penley.

Bill worked as a self employed landscaper. He loved to preach to people about Jesus and attended Patton Cove Missionary Baptist Church.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters. Bill is survived by his wife, Georgia Weaver Penley of Swannanoa; his sisters, Linda King and Jean Rolland; his son, Bill Penley Jr. of Fairview; his step-children, Ray Taylor of Cassatt, SC and Brenda Riddle of Swannanoa; and his four grandchildren, Samantha, McKenzie, Logan and Locklynn Penley, all of Fairview.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2 PM, Friday, January 17, 2020 at Sky View Memorial Park. Pastor Paul Norton will be officiating. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Penley Family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
