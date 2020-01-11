Services
Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home, Inc.
501 East Main Street
Burnsville, NC 28714
828-682-2310
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home, Inc.
501 East Main Street
Burnsville, NC 28714
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home, Inc.
501 East Main Street
Burnsville, NC 28714
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Riddle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill R. Riddle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill R. Riddle Obituary
Bill R. Riddle

Burnsville - Bill R. Riddle, 88, of Burnsville, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his home, following a lengthy illness. A native of Yancey County, he was a son of the late Oliver and Nora Ray Riddle. He was also preceded in death by a sister Frances Riddle McClure and husband Jim. He was a US Navy Veteran, Owner/operator of Riddle Oil Company, a director of French Broad EMC and also served on many other Boards in the community. Bill was a member of Burnsville Masonic Lodge # 397 AF & AM and a Shriner. He was a lifelong member of Bolens Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed attending Higgins Memorial United Methodist Church.

Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Judy Phillips Riddle and a daughter; Sonya Vess and husband Eric, all of Burnsville; grandsons: Logan Riddle Vess and wife Samantha of Cleveland, OH and Dillon Riddle Vess and wife Cassie of Chicago, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 7 PM Monday in the Chapel of Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home. Dr. John Fowler and Claude Vess will officiate. Private family burial will be in the McClurd Cemetery on Bolens Creek.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7 PM Monday prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to Hospice of the Blue Ridge and all friends and family that helped in their time of need.

Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777 or Higgins Memorial United Methodist Church, P O Box 85, Burnsville, NC 28714
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -