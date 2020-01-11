|
|
Bill R. Riddle
Burnsville - Bill R. Riddle, 88, of Burnsville, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his home, following a lengthy illness. A native of Yancey County, he was a son of the late Oliver and Nora Ray Riddle. He was also preceded in death by a sister Frances Riddle McClure and husband Jim. He was a US Navy Veteran, Owner/operator of Riddle Oil Company, a director of French Broad EMC and also served on many other Boards in the community. Bill was a member of Burnsville Masonic Lodge # 397 AF & AM and a Shriner. He was a lifelong member of Bolens Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed attending Higgins Memorial United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Judy Phillips Riddle and a daughter; Sonya Vess and husband Eric, all of Burnsville; grandsons: Logan Riddle Vess and wife Samantha of Cleveland, OH and Dillon Riddle Vess and wife Cassie of Chicago, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 7 PM Monday in the Chapel of Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home. Dr. John Fowler and Claude Vess will officiate. Private family burial will be in the McClurd Cemetery on Bolens Creek.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7 PM Monday prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Hospice of the Blue Ridge and all friends and family that helped in their time of need.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777 or Higgins Memorial United Methodist Church, P O Box 85, Burnsville, NC 28714
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020