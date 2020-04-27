|
Billie Beard Shope
East Asheville - Billie Beard Shope, 86 of East Asheville, loving & devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, went to be with the Lord on April 22, 2020.
A native of Buncombe County, she was the daughter of Henry L. & Ollie D. Beard. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Fred Shope.
Billie was a creative homemaker, talented artist and loved to garden. Her life was defined by service to others shown through her many years of volunteering with Riceville Volunteer Fire Department as an EMT, fireman and with the Ladies Auxiliary. A member of Riceville Valley Community Church, she served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher and loved singing in the choir.
Surviving are her son Danny Shope (Donna); daughter Lisa McCallister (Neal); grandchildren Elliott Shope, Andrew Ogle, Megan McCallister; great granddaughter Isabella Ogle; brother Kenneth Beard.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Riceville Valley Community Church or Riceville Volunteer Fire Department. The family would also like to express our appreciation to the staff at the Summit for their love and care of mom for the years she lived there.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020