|
|
Billie C. Fisher
Black Mountain - Billie C. Fisher, 81, of Black Mountain passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Mrs. Fisher was born February 22, 1938 in Royston, Georgia to the late Coy and Marzie Crider.
She was member of First Baptist Church, Black Mountain.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Tommy O. Fisher; three sisters and two brothers.
Billie is survived by her sons, David Fisher (Donna), Michael Fisher (Pearl), and Will Fisher (Maria); sister, Martha Fowler; 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 7:00pm in the chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5:30pm to 7:00pm prior to the service time.
Burial will be at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019