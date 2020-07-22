1/1
Billie Crawford
Billie Crawford

Asheville - Billie Crawford, 89, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020. She will be reunited with her husband and lifelong sweetheart, Charles Crawford; her son, Terry Crawford; and her grandson, Tatham Crawford.

Billie was born and raised in Asheville, NC. She was the eldest daughter of Lena and Luther Fender.

Billie was a dedicated member of Groce United Methodist Church, and invested much of her time in serving the community through her church. She participated in Family to Family, a youth ministry program through local schools. She was a surrogate grandmother to many through youth mentoring in the Buncombe Co. school system. She was a donor and volunteer for the Welcome Table, which provides meals to underserved members of the community.

She enjoyed gardening, with specific affection for roses, cooking and collecting porcelain dolls.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Charles Scott and Karen Crawford; grandchildren and spouses: Talia Crawford and Ziad Taimeh, Tyler and Christina Crawford and Tia Crawford; 2 great grandchildren: Julien Crawford-Taimeh and Lily Chaney; 3 siblings: Faye Allison, Jim and Bobby Fender; and niece and husband, Cathy and Paul Jackaway.

Mimi, as she is lovingly known to her grandchildren, will be forever remembered for her endless love and dedication to her family. She will live eternally through the imprint that she has left on each of our lives.

'God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So he put his arms around you and whispered, "come to me." A golden heart stopped beating hard; working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best.' - Frances and Kathleen Coelho

Billie had a lifelong passion for children's well-being. Thus, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Due to the current pandemic and associated travel risks, we will gather for a Celebration of Life at a later date. This will be announced in the newspaper and through Groce United Methodist Church.

Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
