Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Bent Creek Baptist Church
1940 - 2020
Asheville - Billie Joyce Creasman McCann, 79, of Asheville, passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, January 20, 2020.

A native of Buncombe County, she was the daughter of the late William and Vivian Brinkley Creasman and was also preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Albert R. McCann, who passed away in 2002.

Billie was a 1958 graduate of Enka High School and a 1980 graduate of Walters State Community College. She worked for 25+ years as a nurse at Asheville Urological Associates. Billie was a longtime and faithful member of Bent Creek Baptist Church and the "Young At Heart" Sunday School class. She was an avid bowler, enjoyed time at the beach and loved all sports, especially the North Carolina Tarheels and the Tennessee Lady Vols. Above all else, Billie had never-ending love for her family and enjoyed every moment with them.

She is survived by three children, Michael McCann (Dawn), Michelle McCann-Smith (Stuart) and Mitch McCann (Beth); four grandchildren, D.D. McCann Norwood, Bucky McCann, Eric McCann and Miranda McCann, as well as three great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren and many special friends.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 25 at Bent Creek Baptist Church and the family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service. A private burial will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Flowers are accepted, but for those who choose, memorial donations may be made in Billie's name to a charity of one's own choice.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Billie's loving caregivers, Mary Ellen, Lisa, Diane, Martha, Jerrika and Myrtle.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. If you wish to leave a message of condolence or share a memory with the family, please visit Billie's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
