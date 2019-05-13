|
|
Billie Jane Wright Calloway
Asheville - Billie Jane Wright Calloway, 90, died on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Cherry Spring Village, in Hendersonville.
An Asheville native, Billie was a daughter of the late W.W. and Bessie Morgan Wright. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Allen Calloway; and sister, Betty Wright Hopkins.
Mrs. Calloway worked for many years as a contractual employee of the North Carolina Services for the Blind.
She is survived by her nieces, Sheila Devine (Michael) and Patty Pollak (Bill), and nephew, David Hopkins (Brenda).
The graveside service for Mrs. Calloway will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.
Her family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prevent Blindness North Carolina, 4011 Westchase Blvd # 225, Raleigh, NC 27607.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 13, 2019