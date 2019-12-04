Services
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Higgins Memorial United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Higgins Memorial United Methodist Church
Billie Marie Ray Obituary
Billie Marie Ray

Burnsville - Billie Marie Ray, 97, of Azalea Lane in Burnsville, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at her home. Born in the Bald Creek community of Yancey County, she was a daughter of the late Dr. William L. and Nelle Byrd Bennett, and the wife of James W. Ray, who died in 1988. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law: Phillip B. Styles; sisters: Irene and Eloise; and brothers: Sam, Van and Mark Bennett. Billie Marie graduated from Old Asheville Normal Teachers College and East Carolina University with a degree in education. She had a long career teaching in many different positions. She retired as a Kindergarten teacher at Bald Creek Elementary School. Billie Marie was an active member of the Burnsville Women's Club and the Retired Yancey County Teacher's Association. She was the longest living member of Higgins United Methodist Church, and received two Life Membership pins.

Surviving are one sister: Jean Bennett Price of Greenville, SC; three children: Gary Ray (Jennie) of Greenville, SC, Jeanne Ray Styles and Jimmy Ray (Virginia) of Burnsville, NC; five grandchildren; and, nine great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1PM on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Higgins Memorial United Methodist Church. Dr. John Fowler will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until 1PM prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Higgins Memorial UMC, P. O. Box 85, Burnsville, NC 28714.

Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home is assisting the Ray family.

To view this obituary online or send a condolence visit www.holcombebrothers.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
