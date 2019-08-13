Services
More Obituaries for Billie Plemmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie Plemmons


1960 - 2019
Billie Plemmons Obituary
Billie Plemmons

Asheville - Billie Geraldine Plemmons, 58, went to be with her Lord, surrounded by her family, on Friday, August 9, 2019 at her home.

A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she was employed for over 36 years with Mission Hospitals and Park Ridge Hospital. She was a faithful Christian and an avid Atlanta Braves fan.

Billie was a daughter of the late Arizona Jim Plemmons, Jr. & Amy Sue McCall Plemmons. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Brenda Plemmons Lunsford and niece, Bonita Ann Sebastian.

Surviving are her sisters, Barbara Cagle, Bonnie Plemmons and Lisa Plemmons all of Asheville; brother, Jimmy Plemmons and wife Trisha of Waynesville; uncle, Jimmy McCall of Brevard; aunt, Mary Jane Hoxit of Hendersonville and several nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Green Hills Cemetery, with Rev. Mark Chase officiating.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Victory Baptist Church, 80 Olivette Road, Asheville, NC 28804, or to ones favorite charity.

A special thanks to Cancer Care of WNC, HOPE Women's Cancer Center, CarePartners Hospice, and staff of Mission Hospitals.

Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 13, 2019
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 13, 2019
