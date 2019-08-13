|
|
Billie Plemmons
Asheville - Billie Geraldine Plemmons, 58, went to be with her Lord, surrounded by her family, on Friday, August 9, 2019 at her home.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she was employed for over 36 years with Mission Hospitals and Park Ridge Hospital. She was a faithful Christian and an avid Atlanta Braves fan.
Billie was a daughter of the late Arizona Jim Plemmons, Jr. & Amy Sue McCall Plemmons. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Brenda Plemmons Lunsford and niece, Bonita Ann Sebastian.
Surviving are her sisters, Barbara Cagle, Bonnie Plemmons and Lisa Plemmons all of Asheville; brother, Jimmy Plemmons and wife Trisha of Waynesville; uncle, Jimmy McCall of Brevard; aunt, Mary Jane Hoxit of Hendersonville and several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Green Hills Cemetery, with Rev. Mark Chase officiating.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Victory Baptist Church, 80 Olivette Road, Asheville, NC 28804, or to ones favorite charity.
A special thanks to Cancer Care of WNC, HOPE Women's Cancer Center, CarePartners Hospice, and staff of Mission Hospitals.
To sign Billie's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 13, 2019