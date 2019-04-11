Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Keyes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie W. Keyes


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Billie W. Keyes Obituary
Billie W. Keyes

Asheville - Billie Williams Keyes, 91, of Asheville, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Aston Park HealthCare Center.

A native of Buncombe Co., Billie was a son of the late Sanford Steve Keyes and Ethel Lee Williams Keyes. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Jones.

Mr. Keyes was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a carrier and clerk, and retired as a Passport Officer. He was also a member of the United Postal Workers.

Surviving are his wife, Margaret Pless Keyes; sons, Robert, Randy, and Stewart Keyes; daughter, Karen Coates (Buddy); step children, Paula Duckett (Tom) and Butch Jones (Cheryl); 5 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Keyes Sitton (Bob).

A memorial service with military honors will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeff Hudson officating. The family will receive friends following the service.

Private interment will be at the Western Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, and/or to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now