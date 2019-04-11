|
|
Billie W. Keyes
Asheville - Billie Williams Keyes, 91, of Asheville, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Aston Park HealthCare Center.
A native of Buncombe Co., Billie was a son of the late Sanford Steve Keyes and Ethel Lee Williams Keyes. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Jones.
Mr. Keyes was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a carrier and clerk, and retired as a Passport Officer. He was also a member of the United Postal Workers.
Surviving are his wife, Margaret Pless Keyes; sons, Robert, Randy, and Stewart Keyes; daughter, Karen Coates (Buddy); step children, Paula Duckett (Tom) and Butch Jones (Cheryl); 5 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Keyes Sitton (Bob).
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeff Hudson officating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Private interment will be at the Western Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, and/or to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 11, 2019