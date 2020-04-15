|
Billy C. Parker
Warner Robins GA - Billy C. Parker, age 85, died after a short illness on Easter Sunday, April 12 at Mission Hospital in Asheville.
Bill the son of the late Frank S. Parker and Clara Parker Roberts was a native of Candler, NC. He served in the U.S. Army Signal Corp during the Korean War conflict. A graduate of Candler High School and Asheville-Biltmore Junior College, he was a 1963 graduate of NC State College with a degree in Civil Engineering Construction. After graduation from State, Bill was employed by the North Carolina Highway Department. He had a 26 year career with the U. S. Department of Defense in civil engineering at Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, GA. When retired from the Civil Service, he worked 15 years for the Houston County Public Works Department in Georgia as a right-of-way acquisitions contractor.
Bill was a former member of Snow Hill United Methodist Church in Candler, NC and a member of First United Methodist Church of Warner Robins, GA for 53 years. He served on the First Methodist Board of Trustees and was Chairman for a term. He was a member of the Fidelity Sunday School Class and worked holding babies in the nursery. Bill served on church missions in and out of the country and was an advisor on youth mission trips to the United Methodist Hinton Rural Life Center in Hayesville, NC. He helped to start the Habitat for Humanity chapter at First United Methodist Church. He was a Scoutmaster for Troop 45 at Montmorenci United Methodist Church in Candler and also served as Scoutmaster for Troop 566 for a number of years at Trinity United Methodist Church in Warner Robins.
Bill is survived by his wife of 67 years, Cynthia Mallonee Parker, three children, William Stephen and his wife Jennifer, Edward Franklin and his wife Sherry, and Cynthia Leigh and her significant other Eddie Fesmire, 7 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
A remembrance service will be planned for a future date when family and friends can once again gather together to honor Bill's memory.
Memorial contributions can be made to Snow Hill United Methodist Church or the .
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020