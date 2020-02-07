|
Billy Eugene Sharpe
Leicester - Billy Eugene Sharpe, 85, of Leicester, NC, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020.
A native of Buncombe Co., Mr. Sharpe was a son of the late Alex and Maude Wells Sharpe. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and worked for Harry's Cadillac for 29 years.
Surviving are his wife, Iva Duckett Sharpe; sons, Danny and Tracey of Flat Rock, and Bill and Debbie of Arden; grandsons, Zach of Etowah, Jacob of Candler, and Brian of Fletcher; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Wines, Helen Jo Riddle and Hilda Caldwell; and a brother, David Sharpe (Becky).
Graveside services for Mr. Sharpe will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, at Pisgah View Memorial Park in Candler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020