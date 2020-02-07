Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Pisgah View Memorial Park
Candler, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Sharpe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Eugene Sharpe


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Eugene Sharpe Obituary
Billy Eugene Sharpe

Leicester - Billy Eugene Sharpe, 85, of Leicester, NC, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020.

A native of Buncombe Co., Mr. Sharpe was a son of the late Alex and Maude Wells Sharpe. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and worked for Harry's Cadillac for 29 years.

Surviving are his wife, Iva Duckett Sharpe; sons, Danny and Tracey of Flat Rock, and Bill and Debbie of Arden; grandsons, Zach of Etowah, Jacob of Candler, and Brian of Fletcher; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Wines, Helen Jo Riddle and Hilda Caldwell; and a brother, David Sharpe (Becky).

Graveside services for Mr. Sharpe will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, at Pisgah View Memorial Park in Candler.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -