|
|
Billy Joe Cantrell
Marshall - Billy Joe Cantrell, 58, of Marshall, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Billy was born January 12, 1962 in Buncombe County to his late mother, Alma Lee Fleming. He has been fighting an uphill battle with cancer, but it never stopped him from helping others and putting their needs first. He has worked as a cement mason for over 30 years and for T & K Utilities up to his passing. He loved to fish, but loved his family even more. He was a devoted father and grandfather who was loved by many and will be forgotten by few.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his fiancée, Debbie Phillips; daughter, Melissa Nesbitt and her husband, Michael, Jr.; son, William Cantrell; grandson, Jace Nesbitt; sisters: Marie Peeler (Danny), Regina Peeler (Rick), Tammy Buccini and Susie Beard (Charles); as well as several other extended family members and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Madison Funeral Services to assist the family with final expenses.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020