Services
Madison Funeral Home
1750 Hwy 213
Marshall, NC 28753
(828) 649-9163
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Cantrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Joe Cantrell


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Joe Cantrell Obituary
Billy Joe Cantrell

Marshall - Billy Joe Cantrell, 58, of Marshall, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Billy was born January 12, 1962 in Buncombe County to his late mother, Alma Lee Fleming. He has been fighting an uphill battle with cancer, but it never stopped him from helping others and putting their needs first. He has worked as a cement mason for over 30 years and for T & K Utilities up to his passing. He loved to fish, but loved his family even more. He was a devoted father and grandfather who was loved by many and will be forgotten by few.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his fiancée, Debbie Phillips; daughter, Melissa Nesbitt and her husband, Michael, Jr.; son, William Cantrell; grandson, Jace Nesbitt; sisters: Marie Peeler (Danny), Regina Peeler (Rick), Tammy Buccini and Susie Beard (Charles); as well as several other extended family members and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Madison Funeral Services to assist the family with final expenses.

Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -