|
|
Billy Lee Peek
Supply - Billy Lee peek, age 81 of Supply, NC passed away on Sunday the twenty first of April 2019 in the Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.
Born in Franklin, NC on the seventeenth of March 1938, he was a son of the late Carl Augustus and Delphia Mae Miller Peek. Billy was retired from the US Navy and the Jackson County Sheriff Department, Sylva, NC. He was a member of Sharon United Methodist Church, Supply, NC. Billy was an avid reader, and enjoyed scuba diving, fishing, canoeing, traveling, collecting guns, and hunting. He was a talented carpenter, woodworker and locksmith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters, Bertha, Irene, Martha, Hallie and Christine.
Survivors include his loving wife of forty-six years, Diane Johnson Peek; a daughter, Kirsten Peek of Cullowhee, NC; a brother, Sanford E. Peek, Sr., Summerville, SC; three grandchildren, Sierra Anderson, Jonas Stovall, Ethan Stovall and a host of nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday the twenty seventh April 2019 in the Ellijay Missionary Baptist Church, Franklin, NC. An inurnment service with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. A memorial service was held in the Sharon United Methodist Church on Tuesday.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family requests with gratitude that any donations be made in his name to the at P.O. Box 22478,
Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com
White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 24, 2019