Billy Lee Rathburn
Asheville - Billy Lee Rathburn, 76, of Asheville, died Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Laurels of Summit Ridge.
Born in Buncombe County to the late Roy Lee Rathbone and Mary Willis Moffitt, he was owner and president of Rathburn Food Equipment, Inc. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jo Moore.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-five years, Nancy Chandley Rathburn; sons, Eric Rathburn of Hendersonville, Joseph Rathburn of Candler, and Michael Rathburn of Mills River; grandchildren, Cassidy Sidden, William and Lydia Rathburn; brother, Bobby Moffitt and sister, Frances Whitfield, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
A funeral service will be held Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road. Rev. Johnny Prettyman will officiate. There will be a private burial Monday at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019