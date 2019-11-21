Services
Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 299-4416
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Rathburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Lee Rathburn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Lee Rathburn Obituary
Billy Lee Rathburn

Asheville - Billy Lee Rathburn, 76, of Asheville, died Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Laurels of Summit Ridge.

Born in Buncombe County to the late Roy Lee Rathbone and Mary Willis Moffitt, he was owner and president of Rathburn Food Equipment, Inc. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jo Moore.

Survivors include his wife of fifty-five years, Nancy Chandley Rathburn; sons, Eric Rathburn of Hendersonville, Joseph Rathburn of Candler, and Michael Rathburn of Mills River; grandchildren, Cassidy Sidden, William and Lydia Rathburn; brother, Bobby Moffitt and sister, Frances Whitfield, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

A funeral service will be held Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road. Rev. Johnny Prettyman will officiate. There will be a private burial Monday at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service.

To leave a message of condolence or to share a memory with the family, please visit Billy's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -