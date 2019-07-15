|
|
Billy Mark Plemmons
Fairview - Billy Mark Plemmons, 84, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the CarePartners Solace Center.
A native of Buncombe Co., Billy was a son of the late Paul and Margaret Snelson Plemmons. He was also preceded in death by a sister.
Mr. Plemmons proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia Sayles Plemmons; daughters, Terry Lawrence Boynton and Dawn Plemmons; five brothers; three sisters; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
The graveside service for Mr. Plemmons will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Pisgah View Memorial Park.
His family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday evening at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave.
In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations be made to the Fairview Fire Department, P.O. Box 244, Fairview, NC 28730.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 15, 2019