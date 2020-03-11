|
|
Billy Orr
Asheville - Billy Orr, 91, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the CarePartners Solace Center.
A native of Asheville, Mr. Orr was a son of the late William A. and Floralee Thomas Orr, and he was also preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Jordan Orr and a son, James William Orr.
He served in the US Army and was retired from the Diamond Chemical Company, where he worked in the Repair/Maintenance Department.
He is survived by a sister, Marie Jones, and by dear friends and neighbors, Patti and Ronnie Evans and Kennedy Ensley.
The family expresses special thanks to CarePartners Hospice and to the John Keever Solace Center.
Graveside services with military honors will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at Newfound Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue.
Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 146 Victoria Rd., Asheville, NC 28801.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020